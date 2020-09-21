Hazy sunshine today

High pressure to the east will help to give us a lot of sunshine today. We’ll have some smoke from the wildfires out west causing some haze, so the sun will look a little filtered today and tomorrow. Under a warm front for the next couple of days we’ll see temps go above normal.

Today’s highs will be around 70 degrees with a S wind at 5-10mph. Plenty of sun, but it will be hazy.

Tonight winds stay out of the S at 5-10mph. Skies will be mainly clear with lows in the mid and upper 40s. Our normal low is 48 for this time of year so we won’t be far from that.

Tomorrow will be another hazy day with afternoon temperatures making it into the mid 70s.

We’ll then approach 80 on Wednesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

