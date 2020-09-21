Advertisement

Hazy sunshine today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure to the east will help to give us a lot of sunshine today. We’ll have some smoke from the wildfires out west causing some haze, so the sun will look a little filtered today and tomorrow. Under a warm front for the next couple of days we’ll see temps go above normal.

Today’s highs will be around 70 degrees with a S wind at 5-10mph. Plenty of sun, but it will be hazy.

Tonight winds stay out of the S at 5-10mph. Skies will be mainly clear with lows in the mid and upper 40s. Our normal low is 48 for this time of year so we won’t be far from that.

Tomorrow will be another hazy day with afternoon temperatures making it into the mid 70s.

We’ll then approach 80 on Wednesday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT September 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 48 minutes ago
WJRT September 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Dry, warmer and generally sunny weather will be our main weather features as we officially end summer and welcome autumn on Tuesday.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Warm-up begins with tons of sunshine in the forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Now that we are wrapping up the weekend and looking into next week, our weather is going to warm back up as highs will go above average for most of the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Beautiful fall-like weather to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Beautiful fall-like weather to wrap up the weekend

Forecast

Frost Advisory in effect

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Frost Advisory

Weather

Frost Advisory in effect

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
Frost Advisory in effect

Forecast

Frosty start to the weekend but a warm up is on the way

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Mid-Michigan saw the coldest night of the season so far as temperatures dipped well into the 30s across the area last night but warmer air arrives next week.

Forecast

Frosty start turns into beautiful afternoon on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
Frosty start turns into beautiful afternoon on Saturday

Forecast

Frost / Freeze Overnight

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Frost / Freeze Overnight