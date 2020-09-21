Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a sun-filled day across mid-Michigan.

We started with another “teeth-rattler,” as temperatures sagged back into the 30s for much our area this morning.

And despite a clear sky, we remained in the 60s, when our normal is 71 this time of year.

However, if you’re looking for warmer days, as we officially say goodbye to summer, you’ll like this forecast.

Overnight, temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but still chilly, as we settle into the low to mid 40s.

The last full day of summer will be very pleasant.

Look for highs right about where we should be, in the upper 60s to low 70s, along with hazy sunshine, due to elevated wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere.

We’ll have above normal temperatures for the first day of autumn, which officially arrives at 9:30am on Tuesday. That pattern continues to hold through Saturday with dry weather our main weather feature.

There’s a slight chance of a few showers Thursday, if enough moisture from tropical system “Beta” moves close enough to Michigan.

Temperatures will move well into the 70s.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs up to the lower 80s.

Next Sunday is our best bet for some rain.

