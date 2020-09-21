Advertisement

Large fire at Pierce Park Golf Course in Flint

The call came into Genesee Co. 911 just after 5:20 a.m.
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the Pierce Park Golf Course off Brookside Drive in Flint. A call came into Genesee Co. 911 at 5:23 a.m. Stay with ABC12 News for updates.
Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the Pierce Park Golf Course off Brookside Drive in Flint. A call came into Genesee Co. 911 at 5:23 a.m.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at the Pierce Park Golf Course off Brookside Drive in Flint.

A call for a structure fire came into Genesee Co. 911 at 5:23 a.m. for a fire 2302 Brookside Drive, the same address for a community center and senior center.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates.

