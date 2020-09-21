Advertisement

Michigan reopening more options for bottle returns statewide

Bottle return facilities in Michigan will begin reopening on June 15. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Good news for anyone in Michigan with empty beverage containers piled up.

The Michigan Treasury Department is authorizing retailers statewide to reopen more bottle return machines for Phase 2 of restoring the service on Oct. 5. All grocery stores, supermarkets, gas stations and convenience stores with bottle return machines must accept containers again.

Stores with bottle return facilities that require person-to-person contact can remain closed after Oct. 5.

Currently, only grocery stores and supermarkets with bottle return facilities that are separated from the rest of the store can accept bottle returns. All Michigan bottle return facilities were closed from March to June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department estimates consumers accumulated $80 million worth of 10-cent returnable bottles during that time.

Daily limits on the number of bottles accepted at each store will continue, so stores can only accept 140% of the volume of returns they received in April and May of 2019.

Stores can continue to limit bottle returns to $25 per person on a single day. Limited hours and numbers of bottle return machines open also are up to the discretion of retailers.

Bottle return facilities also must comply with coronavirus orders, including social distancing, indoor capacity limits and face covering requirements.

