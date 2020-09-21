Michigan reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by the second highest amount in 10 days on Sunday and Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,568 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday and Monday for a total of 117,406. The increase is an average of 768 new cases both days, but the state stopped calculating statistics on Sundays this month.

The two-day average is the second highest daily increase since 1,313 newly confirmed cases were reported in Michigan on Sept. 11.

Twelve more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Sunday and Monday for a total of 6,665.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is listing more than 90,000 confirmed coronavirus patients as recovered. The state considers a coronavirus patient recovered if they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

That represents a 77% recovery rate and leaves just over 20,500 active coronavirus cases statewide.

Coronavirus testing was the highest for a weekend in over six weeks with more than 22,000 completed on Saturday and more than 30,000 completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests fell below 3% both days.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped by nearly 100 over the past week to 481. Of those, 64 patients remained on ventilators and 133 were in intensive care on Friday, which are 20% decreases over the past 10 days.

Four schools in Mid-Michigan reported new coronavirus outbreaks over the past week, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. They include Grand Blanc High School, Saginaw Valley State University, Alma College and Wolverine Human Services in Tuscola County.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 3,559 cases and 281 deaths.

Saginaw, 2,687 cases, 135 deaths and 1,622 patients recovered.

Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 33 recoveries.

Bay, 876 cases, 48 deaths and 690 patients recovered.

Clare, 102 cases, four deaths and 71 recoveries.

Gladwin, 82 cases, two deaths and 62 recoveries.

Gratiot, 224 cases and 15 deaths.

Huron, 182 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries.

Iosco, 169 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries.

Isabella, 598 cases, 12 deaths and 192 recoveries.

Lapeer, 497 cases, 35 deaths and 372 recoveries.

Midland, 474 cases and 11 deaths.

Ogemaw, 46 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries.

Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries.

Roscommon, 74 cases, four deaths and 48 recoveries.

Sanilac, 139 cases and six deaths.

Shiawassee, 465 cases, 30 deaths and 385 recoveries.

Tuscola, 433 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.