North American International Auto Show moves to fall beginning in 2021

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaves won’t be the only fall colors to check out in Michigan next year.

The North American International Auto Show announced Monday that it will move the reimagined outdoor and indoor event back to the fall. The 2021 auto show will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9 at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The auto show will continue as a fall event for at least the next three years. The hometown show for the U.S. auto industry will continue to unveil the latest vehicles and concepts for next generation mobility, along with brand activation and product engagement activities.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said.

The Detroit auto show, which traditionally has taken place in June, will move back a few months to late September after the annual auto show in Munich, Germany earlier in the month.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”

