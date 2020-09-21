Advertisement

Police: Flint man drowned after jumping off paddle boat

The man’s girlfriend tried to throw him a life jacket, but he couldn’t reach it
Drowning(MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Divers found the body of a 21-year-old Flint man hours after he drowned in a Shiawassee County lake Sunday night.

Michigan State Police say the man, who was not identified, jumped off a paddle boat in the lake at Campgrounds R Us on South Ruess Road near Owosso around 3:50 p.m.

He was on the boat with his girlfriend when they had trouble navigating, so he jumped in to steer the paddleboat from the water.

Police say the man had trouble staying above water when he jumped in. His girlfriend threw him a life jacket, but he couldn’t reach it.

The girlfriend then jumped in to try rescuing him, but he slipped beneath the surface and she couldn’t see him. Another camper rescued her from the water.

A Michigan State Police dive team responded to search the lake Sunday evening. They recovered the man’s body around 10:30 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the lake.

Investigators were still looking into the circumstances leading to the drowning on Monday.

