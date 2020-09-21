Search continues for missing 87-year old with dementia

Kochville Township, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/21/20) -Karl Marker’s family says he often goes to Fashion Square Mall to walk.

But when he didn’t return home after a few hours-- they knew something was wrong. The 87 year old-- who suffers from dementia may have last been spotted at the James Township Hall.

That’s where State Police say a person matching Mr Marker’s description asked for directions to the mall.

Since then police have conducted ground and air searches of the surrounding area--but have not been able to locate him.

“Since Thursday morning, a statewide search has been ongoing. Troopers have investigated and exhausted every investigative lead” said MSP SGT. Joe Rowley.

“Tomorrow, they are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary and we’d love to bring him home”said Kimberly Frachs, Marker’s granddaughter said.

Marker was last seen driving a 2011 GMC light tan or gray Savannah van license plate number AUY500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

That number is 989-495-5555.

