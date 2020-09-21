Advertisement

Search continues for missing 87-year old with dementia

Police have conducted ground and air searches of the surrounding area--but have not been able to locate him
87-year-old Karl Marker was last seen leaving his Saginaw home Thursday morning.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kochville Township, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/21/20) -Karl Marker’s family says he often goes to Fashion Square Mall to walk.

But when he didn’t return home after a few hours-- they knew something was wrong. The 87 year old-- who suffers from dementia may have last been spotted at the James Township Hall.

That’s where State Police say a person matching Mr Marker’s description asked for directions to the mall.

Since then police have conducted ground and air searches of the surrounding area--but have not been able to locate him.

“Since Thursday morning, a statewide search has been ongoing. Troopers have investigated and exhausted every investigative lead” said MSP SGT. Joe Rowley.

“Tomorrow, they are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary and we’d love to bring him home”said Kimberly Frachs, Marker’s granddaughter said.

Marker was last seen driving a 2011 GMC light tan or gray Savannah van license plate number AUY500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

That number is 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

