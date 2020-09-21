Advertisement

Sloan Musuem Longway Planetarium presents STEM-centered learning woskshops for families

By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With many kids still learning from home, field trips aren’t exactly plausible but Sloan Museum Longway Planetarium in Flint is switching it up.

They are turning what would be a fun family outing into a STEM-centered learning experience for both kids and parents!

Sloan Museum Longway Planetarium in Flint focuses on hands-on learning with their new series of programs occurring now through December.

“Right now with schools being closed with virtual learning happening, no field trips, it’s very hard for kids to get out and explore science and history,” said said Katie Bancroft, curator of education and outreach programs. “So we have decided to create a series of programs for the little’s from 4-years-old, all the way up to sixth grade. There’s a variety of different opportunities, we have early learner programs, we have public programs, maker space programs, and then we also have a parent series program.”

One of their programs is happening this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and on Oct.3.

It’s called Pumpkin Palooza for 4 to 7-year-olds.

Students will learn the lifecycle of a pumpkin while dissecting it. There is still space available to join.

“For early childhood, getting our hands on and using those five senses and our observations to survey the world around us is very important to science learning,” said Lacey Childers, early childhood coordinator.

Their workshops won’t be for just kids. Their parent series program aims to provide parents help with virtual learning when it comes to STEM classes.

“So this is just an opportunity to walk you through different science curriculums to better assist what your kids are learning at home. They are grade level specific and it helps the parents learn a little bit about those topics that they may not be familiar with, but it also gives the kids an opportunity to come out and do some hands on activities as well the parents are learning as well,” said Bancroft.

They are making it a safe place for kids to learn with only 10 spots available for each program.

“So our programs in addition to a hands on experience, they offer socialization opportunities, as well for the young kiddos, which is also so important in early learning,” said Childers.

To sign up for workshops, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

