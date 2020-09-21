State office building in Lansing renamed for Michigan civil rights icons

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer marked the new name for the former Lewis Cass state office in building in Lansing, which now bears the names of the legislators behind Michigan’s landmark civil rights law.

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II took part in a ceremony Monday unveiling signs for the Elliott-Larsen State Office Building. It is named after Republican State Rep. Melvin Larsen and Democrat State Rep. Daisy Elliott, who introduced the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in 1976.

Former Gov. William Milliken signed the bill in January 1977. The act declares that the right to be free from discrimination is a civil right and expanded constitutional protections to a broader class of individuals.

The name change marks the first time in Michigan history that a state building is named after an African-American woman.

The state office building had been named for Lewis Cass, who was the second territorial governor of Michigan. He had supported slavery, owned a slave himself, and implemented a policy that forcibly removed tribal communities from their lands.

Whitmer announced the building’s new name in June after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., as cities throughout the world re-examined their statues, monuments and buildings amid calls for an end to racism.

“I am humbled and thrilled at this announcement and give all credit to Daisy who initiated working together to sponsor the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act,” said Larsen. “Having the honor of this building named after the two of us is the ultimate honor of the work she began decades ago to guarantee equality and justice for all of Michigan’s people.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.