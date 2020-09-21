Stretch of M-15 in Bay City dedicated to fallen soldier Michael Cathcart

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City highway now bears the name of a fallen war hero and reminds his mother of the community’s gratitude for his service and ultimate sacrifice.

Sgt. First Class Michael Cathcart was 31 when he died in November 2014 during a combat operation in Afghanistan. The Bay City Central High School graduate received three Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Heart Medals and four Army Commendation Medals.

The Michael Cathcart Memorial Highway runs on M-15 between Cass and Ridge roads in Hampton and Portsmouth townships. Family, friends and community members gathered to dedicate the roadway in his honor Sunday.

State Sen. Kevin Daley introduced the legislation to forever honor the Green Beret’s dedication to his country and home in Bay City.

