Volunteers build sheds for flood victims

10 sheds will be built this week.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -It’s not big--- just 8 x 12.

But there’s plenty of room to hold memories.

“Just having a place to keep things that might not mean anything to someone else, but there are ours,” said flood victim, Lynn Broka.

Lynn and Charles Broka were forced out their home following the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams 4 months ago.

They also had no place to store belongings-- until today.

There is a place for them to go and be safe and dry," she said

Cody Byrd is with International Disaster Emergency Service.

The non profit organization providing sheds to flood victims like the Brokas.

“It’s a symbol of hope. We call SHED stands for “sharing hope everyday” and we hope to provide that by building these sheds, but to be able to minister them as well. To let them know that there are people that care,” said International Disaster Emergency Service’s Cody Byrd.

Partnering with Rick Hatfield and local churches to get them built.

Rick Hatfield has been part of the clean up and rebuilding efforts since the beginning. Using social media to recruit others to volunteer their time as well.

“And from that doing all that we just started reaching out to me and it was great to have all the support and get out there help as many people as we did,” said volunteer, Rick Hatfield.

10 sheds will be built this week.

Broka is grateful for their time and generosity.

“It’s just been an unbelievable blessing,” she said.

