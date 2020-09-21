Advertisement

Warming Up As We Head Into Fall

80s Likely To Return
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s the final night of summer and we will send the season out right around average! Lows will dip down into the upper 40s near 50 degrees. This is substantially warmer than the past few nights, although it’ll still feel chilly. Skies will be clear and we’ll have light winds out of the southwest.

Fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Temperatures will head into the middle 70s through the afternoon. There will be a fair amount of sunshine, however, north of the Saginaw Bay will have a few more clouds and a chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Winds will still be southwest at 5-10 mph helping to warm us up. The nice weather continues into the first full day of fall on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s with a few select locations perhaps even hitting 80 degrees. Skies will be sunny and winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but still warm. Highs will still be able to head into the upper 70s thanks to those favorable winds. Friday and Saturday also promise sunshine and lower 80s.

