15-year-old in critical condition after crash with large truck

A 15-year-old bicyclist was listed in critical condition after police say this truck hit him while leaving the Walmart in Fenton.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at an area hospital after police say a truck hit him while he was riding a bicycle.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Silver Parkway in Fenton.

Police say the driver was leaving the Walmart parking lot when the boy got hit. Crash investigators shut down the road to gather evidence.

