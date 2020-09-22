15-year-old in critical condition after crash with large truck

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition at an area hospital after police say a truck hit him while he was riding a bicycle.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Silver Parkway in Fenton.

Police say the driver was leaving the Walmart parking lot when the boy got hit. Crash investigators shut down the road to gather evidence.

