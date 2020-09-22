Advertisement

Afternoon sunshine

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s the first day of Fall – starts at 9:30am – but it’s going to feel more like Summer!

A weak cold front completely fizzles out moving across the region this morning. This will bring us some clouds to start the day, possibly even a few sprinkles, but leave us with more sunshine for the afternoon. We’ll still have a little haze from the wildfires out west, but in general, it will be a pleasant day. Winds will shift from the S to W throughout the day at 5-10mph with highs this afternoon around 75 degrees.

Tonight skies stay clear with lows near 50. Winds will remain light and westerly. We could see some patchy fog, particularly near the bay and northward.

Any fog that forms won’t last long! We’ll have more sunshine tomorrow with highs near 80!

We then stay warm through Saturday with our next chance for widespread rain arriving Sunday.

