Essexville-Hampton Public Schools to begin in-person learning

The district is working on a plan to bring about 500 of the district’s 1500 students back to school early next month.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/22/20)-Some Mid-Michigan school districts are working on a plan for students to return to school for in-person learning.

One of them is Essexville-Hampton Public Schools.

″My daughter this morning, she is in first grade. Her teacher told her we are working on it, it looks like you’re going to be coming back and this morning, she got up and started jumping on her bed, she was so excited," said Essexville-Hampton Schools superintendent, Eric Allshouse.

Like many parents-- Allshouse has had to adapt to a whole new way of learning for his daughter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As superintendent for the Essexville-Hampton Public Schools District-- he shares his daughter’s excitement for the return of students to school for in person learning.

“You know, we are providing so many opportunities for them, but there’s something about being in school for the vast majority of the kids,” he said.

It’s why the district is working on a plan to bring about 500 of the district’s 1500 students back to school early next month.

“October 5th, our young 5 through 5th grades will be returning, to the in-person learning,” Allshouse said.

But Allshouse said high school students will continue with remote learning-- for now.

“The reason for that is at the high school level, its so hard to group students or to cohort them because of their needs. Their classes and we don’t want to limit that and at the same time, they are doing a very good job online and are able to participate and engage,” he said.

But as with any plan made during these uncertain times, Allshouse said they are subject to change.

“We’re just so thankful for the community’s support through this because it’s been trying times and it’s been difficult, really hard conversations but their willingness to help us to continue to educate these kids and make sure they have food and safe places has been incredible,” Allshouse said.

