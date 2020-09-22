Fenton schools among many districts canceling, postponing homecoming festivities

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Area Public Schools has decided to postpone its homecoming festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This week is when the district normally would be celebrating homecoming.

“We realize that homecoming is a pretty big deal, for everybody, for our kids, our school, our community and we don’t necessarily want to lose that. But we just can’t do it right now,” said Fenton High School Assistant Principal Michael Bakker.

It’s technically illegal under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders and Fenton schools are currently operating completely virtual.

“With us getting ready to start face to face come Oct. 1, that could put that in serious jeopardy,” Bakker said.

Fenton High School dances typically accommodate around 900 students. Under the current executive order, no more than 10 people are allowed to be together inside a building.

“I understand where they’re coming from with wanting to keep everyone safe, but it’s hard at the same time not to be selfish because I want it for myself cause I want the memories,” said Fenton High School senior Mackenzie Durant.

One parent who has a sophomore at Fenton High School is saddened by the news, but knows it’s for the health and safety of students and their families.

“I worry about him getting sick or when we’re at home, someone else getting sick and then that being the cause of it being spread,” said parent Randi Jewell.

Bakker said he and members of student council are working on different activities that can be done throughout the year like pep assemblies, spirit week and a parade.

“There’s not any normalcy, which is very difficult to deal with. It’s just like day by day, we just have to do it day by day,” Durant said.

A number of Mid-Michigan school districts also have canceled their homecoming festivities. However, Corunna Public Schools said it will be holding a homecoming parade with social distancing enforced on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.