Advertisement

Fenton schools among many districts canceling, postponing homecoming festivities

Fenton Area Public Schools has decided to postpone its homecoming festivities, because of the coronavirus. This week is when the district normally would be celebrating homecoming.
Fenton Area Public Schools has decided to postpone its homecoming festivities, because of the coronavirus. This week is when the district normally would be celebrating homecoming.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Area Public Schools has decided to postpone its homecoming festivities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This week is when the district normally would be celebrating homecoming.

“We realize that homecoming is a pretty big deal, for everybody, for our kids, our school, our community and we don’t necessarily want to lose that. But we just can’t do it right now,” said Fenton High School Assistant Principal Michael Bakker.

It’s technically illegal under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders and Fenton schools are currently operating completely virtual.

“With us getting ready to start face to face come Oct. 1, that could put that in serious jeopardy,” Bakker said.

Fenton High School dances typically accommodate around 900 students. Under the current executive order, no more than 10 people are allowed to be together inside a building.

“I understand where they’re coming from with wanting to keep everyone safe, but it’s hard at the same time not to be selfish because I want it for myself cause I want the memories,” said Fenton High School senior Mackenzie Durant.

One parent who has a sophomore at Fenton High School is saddened by the news, but knows it’s for the health and safety of students and their families.

“I worry about him getting sick or when we’re at home, someone else getting sick and then that being the cause of it being spread,” said parent Randi Jewell.

Bakker said he and members of student council are working on different activities that can be done throughout the year like pep assemblies, spirit week and a parade.

“There’s not any normalcy, which is very difficult to deal with. It’s just like day by day, we just have to do it day by day,” Durant said.

A number of Mid-Michigan school districts also have canceled their homecoming festivities. However, Corunna Public Schools said it will be holding a homecoming parade with social distancing enforced on Oct. 9.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lapeer mother finds deceased daughter's pottery bowl

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Home

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools to begin in-person learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The district is working on a plan to bring about 500 of the district’s 1500 students back to school early next month.

News

Sanford Sport Shop reopens after business, home destroyed by floods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
A Sanford business is getting back on their feet after their business was destroyed in the aftermath from the failure of the Edenville Dam. The owner of Sanford Sport Shop not only lost her business but her home too. Now they celebrate their comeback after 4 months of hard work.

News

15-year-old in critical condition after crash with large truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The crash happened before 1 p.m. on Silver Parkway in Fenton.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Swartz Creek JV football team suspends season after coronavirus exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
In a letter to parents, the athletic director says the team was exposed to the illness and there are confirmed positive cases.

State

Longer lines expected at Michigan deer check stations due to budget cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reducing the number of deer check stations and the amount of hours they are open due to budget cuts.

State

Michigan prison population hits 30-year low, leading to facility closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state’s prison population peaked at more than 51,500 in March 2007.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases slide back from weekend increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 117,910.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Woman dies days after police say a man drove into her intentionally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 61-year-old suspect, who was not identified, left the hospital before police arrived.