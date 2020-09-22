Lapeer mother surprised to find late daughter’s pottery art

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Denise Becker is looking for the person who brought her an unexpected gift: A ceramic bowl made by her late daughter.

Made in 2010, the bowl was donated by someone in the Lapeer community and has now found its way home.

“I was just in shock. They were like, what’s wrong because I was just standing there holding it and I showed them the bottom," Becker said. “Luckily, I didn’t drop it.”

She initially wasn’t going to visit the rummage sale at the Lapeer Center, but something deep inside her was telling her to go.

“And this bowl was just sitting among a bunch of junk and I just felt compelled to pick it up because i could tell it was homemade,” Becker said.

Little did she know, the bowl was made by her daughter, Kaitlyn.

“There was just no doubt because that was her signature that she printed on every piece that she made,” Becker said.

Kaitlyn died in 2017 at just 23 years old after a winter car accident. Becker said her faith has been getting her through tough times after losing her son just over a year later.

“She was just saying, here I am come get me,” Becker said. “To walk straight in to just that piece sitting there was amazing.”

Now she’s hoping to find the person who donated the bowl and learn the story behind where it may have come from.

“I would just like to know the story where it came from or who she made it for,” Becker said.

She will be at the Lapeer Famers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

