Longer lines expected at Michigan deer check stations due to budget cuts

As part of its initial chronic wasting disease response plan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducted a deer abundance survey of free-ranging deer in the southern part of the state. (Michigan DNR Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan hunters may face longer waits to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis this fall.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reducing the number of deer check stations and the amount of hours they are open due to budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic and long-term declines in hunting activity around the state.

“It is an unprecedented time in our state’s history, with serious challenges that affect everyone. We ask for your patience and grace as we adapt to meet these challenges,” said acting DNR Wildlife Division Chief Dan Kennedy.

When check stations are open, hunters will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Some stations will require hunters to remain in their vehicles while deer are checked.

“Michigan hunters have a long history of partnering with the DNR for the benefit and health of the state’s deer population. Let’s continue working together to protect public health, too," Kennedy said.

The DNR is asking hunters to continue helping monitor Michigan’s deer herd since wildlife regulators no longer have the resources to test as many deer themselves as years past.

Many check stations will be open only during part of the firearm deer season from Nov. 15 to 30. Stations and drop boxes in areas where chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis samples are needed will open in October and close in December or January.

Hunters are asked to bring only deer heads removed from the rest of the carcass to check stations this year. Antlers can be removed before the visit, but should still accompany the remainder of the head.

The DNR is accepting deer heads for testing from Oct. 3 to Jan. 4 in southern Jackson, southern Isabella and western Gratiot counties, along with three Upper Peninsula counties. The DNR will test carcasses of any deer with chronic wasting disease symptoms at any time.

Deer heads from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties will be accepted for testing from Nov. 15 to 18 only. All other hunters who want their deer tested can consult a USDA-approved lab at any time, but they charge a fee.

Deer from any area of Michigan can receive testing for bovine tuberculosis.

More information about Michigan deer check station procedures and herd testing is available in the DNR’s annual hunting digest. Check station locations and hours of operation will be posted online before the start of the deer hunting season.

