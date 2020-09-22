Advertisement

Michigan Senate committee approves food assistance for convicted drug users

State Sen. Jim Ananich believes Michigan should opt out of a federal ban on people with multiple drug convictions from receiving SNAP benefits.
State Sen. Jim Ananich believes Michigan should opt out of a federal ban on people with multiple drug convictions from receiving SNAP benefits.(WABI)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday that would allow people convicted of drug crimes, including marijuana offenses, to receive food assistance.

Current state and federal laws prohibit people with more than one drug-related felony on their criminal record from receiving SNAP benefits. Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint said the laws create unnecessary hurdles for people who already serve a sentence for their crimes.

“How can we expect drug users to rehabilitate if they cannot access a healthy meal?” he said. “Holding food assistance out of reach as a way to continue penalizing those who have already served their sentence is unnecessarily cruel. Instead of keeping people down for life, we should be making sure they have opportunities to recover and get their feet underneath them.”

National welfare reform legislation passed in 1996 banned people with multiple drug felonies from participating in the SNAP program, but states can modify or opt out of the ban. It extends to convictions involving marijuana, which is legal for recreational and medicinal use in Michigan but illegal under federal law.

So far, 24 states and Washington, D.C. have decided to opt out and allow SNAP benefits for people with a drug record. Ananich said Michigan should join them because the government should not deny basic needs like food to anyone based on drug convictions.

“This policy does not serve the people of our state,” he said. “It can be particularly harmful to those who are the sole provider for their family."

The Michigan Senate Committee on Families, Seniors and Veterans approved the legislation. It will need to pass the full Senate and Michigan House before heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman dies days after police say a man drove into her intentionally

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 61-year-old suspect, who was not identified, left the hospital before police arrived.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Politics

Vice President nominee Kamala Harris meets Flint business owners, officials

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Kamala Harris landed at Bishop International Airport around 11 a.m. for her first visit to Michigan since Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate.

Kamala Harris in Flint

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kamala Harris visited downtown Flint on Sept. 22, 2020.

Latest News

News

ABC12 Investigates: Kratom Kraze

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Republicans want to appeal major Michigan ballot decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican lawmakers are seeking to intervene in a major court decision that will allow Michigan absentee ballots to be counted days after the election.

Coronavirus

Whitmer’s top lawyer: Executive orders are ‘the heart’ of Michigan’s coronavirus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They defended the administration’s use of executive orders as lawsuits and a statewide petition drive seek to strip the power away from Whitmer and future Michigan governors.

State

Michigan ban on ticket scalping is up for repeal vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The legislation would end a prohibition on the resale of tickets for more than face value.

News

Police: Man who hit and killed pedestrian was intoxicated

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested the 19-year-old from Davison on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death and took him to the Genesee County Jail.

News

ABC12 Investigation: ‘Kratom Kraze’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Franklin
Kratom has become a popular herbal supplement. However, some are raising questions about its safety.