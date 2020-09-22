Advertisement

New Michigan coronavirus cases slide back from weekend increase

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a 30% decrease in the number of new coronavirus on Tuesday compared to the daily increases over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 117,910. Tuesday’s increase is smaller than the average of 768 new cases reported Sunday and Monday.

Fifteen more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Sunday and Monday for a total of 6,680. Three of those deaths came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus testing declined Monday to the lowest level since Sept. 7 with only 19,565 tests completed. After two days below 3%, the percentage of positive tests bounced back to 3.39% on Monday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by nearly 60 on Tuesday to 540. Of those, 56 patients remained on ventilators and 135 were in intensive care on Tuesday, which are close to Monday’s figures.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

  • Genesee, 3,583 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,692 cases, 135 deaths and 1,658 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and 36 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 33 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Bay, 884 cases, 48 deaths and 708 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and 18 recoveries.
  • Clare, 102 cases, four deaths and 71 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 82 cases, two deaths and 62 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 225 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 186 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Iosco, 171 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Isabella, 603 cases, 13 deaths and 192 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.
  • Lapeer, 497 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 recoveries.
  • Midland, 480 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Ogemaw, 46 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 75 cases, four deaths and 48 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Sanilac, 139 cases and six deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 468 cases, 30 deaths and 385 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Tuscola, 433 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

