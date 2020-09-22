New owner of Saginaw home where Eric Franks’ car was hidden may have another clue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after the car belonging to Eric Franks turned up nine years from the date he disappeared, the man who now owns the home where the car was hidden may have another clue for the investigation.

Police searched the garage at the Saginaw residence where Franks' car had been hidden since he was last seen in 2011. They also used a cadaver dog around the home, but no sign of human remains was located.

The new owner of the home, who did not want to be identified, said he recently learned there was an item in the house that is no longer there, so he called police. He is still coming to grips that his property, which he bought this summer, could hold the key to finding out what happened to Franks.

Franks was last seen in the Bridgeport area in March 2011 along with his car, which earlier this month was found in Clare. A man bought the car in an estate sale after the previous owner of this home, Gerald Rutledge, died in April.

Rutledge was incapacitated and most likely didn’t know Franks' 2001 Chevy Malibu was in his garage. His caregiver was Kendra Firmingham, who remains a person of interest in the Franks disappearance. But she died of cancer in Florida in 2016.

“It’s a shame that this has gone that long, but there are a lot of missing people out there that are never found," the homeowner said. “It seems like many things come to the light of day eventually and it may well be that one of those involved (in the Franks case) will eventually say what happened.”

Police had a patch of cement cut up in the garage where Franks' car was parked for several years, but found no human remains. Police also searched inside the home, especially in the basement.

The new owner recently learned a Calcinator incinerator was located here.

A pamphlet found in the basement describing the incinerator says almost anything combustible could burn in the unit, including bones. The owner called police when he found out about the incinerator, which was removed during the estate sale.

“Just knowing the depths that some people will go to,” he said.

As of right now, Michigan State Police are not releasing any details about the ongoing investigation into Franks' disappearance now that his car has been located.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.