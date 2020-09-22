Advertisement

Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in bathroom

Reports say the man was looking underneath the stall
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
South Carolina police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.(Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a group of parents tackled and restrained a registered sex offender accused of spying on a 15-year-old girl in the bathroom of a South Carolina restaurant.

Duncan police say 53-year-old Douglas Lane has been charged with voyeurism, as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Court records show that Lane has several past convictions for similar behavior in both North and South Carolina dating back more than 20 years.

News outlets report that the incident occurred Sunday when the girl was using the bathroom at a Cracker Barrel and noticed a man looking out from under the stall beside her.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

