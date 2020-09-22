Advertisement

Police: Man who hit and killed pedestrian was intoxicated

A Mt. Morris man died after he was hit while walking along M-15 in Richfield Township.
A Mt. Morris man died after he was hit while walking along M-15 in Richfield Township.(AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 19-year-old man who hit and killed a pedestrian on M-15 Monday afternoon on drunken driving charges.

Investigators say the driver was heading north in the 3000 block of M-15 near Richfield Road in Genesee County’s Richfield Township around 12:40 p.m. when he lost control and went onto the right shoulder. He hit 34-year-old David Dunnivant of Mt. Morris, who was walking along the road.

Dunnivant died on the scene. Police arrested the 19-year-old from Davison on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death and took him to the Genesee County Jail.

The driver was not identified Tuesday morning because he hadn’t faced a judge for arraignment.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Richfield Township Police Department at 810-653-3565.

