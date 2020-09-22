Advertisement

Republicans want to appeal major Michigan ballot decision

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Republican lawmakers are seeking to intervene in a major court decision that will allow Michigan absentee ballots to be counted days after the election.

The House and Senate want to join the case and appeal the decision.

Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 are eligible to be counted if they arrive within 14 days after the Nov. 3 election. Judge Cynthia Stephens noted chronic delays with mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both Democrats, say they won’t appeal. The House and Senate say Nessel and Benson have “abdicated their duty” to defend state law. 

