Sanford Sport Shop reopens after business, home destroyed by floods

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/22/2020)

A Sanford business is getting back on their feet after their business was destroyed in the aftermath from the failure of the Edenville Dam.

The owner of Sanford Sport Shop not only lost her business but her home too.

Now they celebrate their comeback after 4 months of hard work.

On May. 20, Jennifer Palmer, owner of Sanford Sport Shop, had to face flood water in her store up to the ceiling leaving little behind.

Now, after a lot of work and dedication, the store is back open.

“Donations from businesses and donations from customers have been just fantastic. The state hasn’t helped us at all yet,” said Palmer.

The support helped Jennifer focus on reopening the party store aspect of their business to get money flowing again.

“We’ve been working on beer and pop and I’m slowly getting the hunting and the fishing going. We’re going into full blown hunting season so I have to step it up,” said Palmer.

It’s a new beginning for the store that does come with positives like new technology and an expanded beer cave. However, Palmer’s apartment next door still remains untouched after it was ruined alongside the store.

“I have not looked at it because I’ve been worried about the business,” said Palmer.

Having the store reopened is a weight off her shoulders so now she can set her sights on moving back in before winter.

Woodrow Raymond has been an employee at the Sanford Sport Shop for 16 years.

“Unbelievable what they’ve done in the time they had to do it in. We’ve rebuilt everything in here,” said Raymond.

Palmer says, "Stay focused. If you want to succeed you just stay Sanford strong and just keep plugging away.”

She is celebrating her 19th year of owning the store with a grand reopening happening on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

