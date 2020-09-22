Advertisement

Swartz Creek JV football team suspends season after coronavirus exposure

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Swartz Creek’s JV football team is temporarily suspending it season due to a run in with COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the athletic director says the team was exposed to the illness and there are confirmed positive cases. The Genesee County Health Department says a quarantine is necessary to stop the virus from spreading to the rest of the team.

Because of this, there won’t be any practices or JV games for two weeks until Oct. 5.

