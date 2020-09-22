Advertisement

Vice President nominee Kamala Harris meets Flint business owners, officials

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Democrat nominee for vice president spent part of her morning Tuesday visiting with small business owners and elected officials in downtown Flint.

Kamala Harris landed at Bishop International Airport around 11 a.m. for her first visit to Michigan since Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate.

Harris walked around downtown Flint, visiting with the owners of the Comma bookstore, MagnifiClips barbershop and Bedrock Apparel. All three businesses are Black-owned and she talked with them about losses they suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris also met U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and former WNBA player Deanna Nolan, who is a Flint native, during the walk downtown. The group attracted a crowd as they moved through the area, but all events with Harris were closed to the public.

“That’s something that they have decided, but that is a largely practice that should be adhered to," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "Any person that wants to lead this country at the highest level has to be very concerned about the public safety of individuals and residents, and this really shows the fact that they are concerned about the health of the residents in the city of Flint.”

Neeley planned to take part in a small-group dialogue. Some of the big talking points involve infrastructure, bringing better jobs to the area and improving education.

After her Flint visit, Harris planned to take part in two events around Detroit, including one that promotes National Voter Registration Day.

