Warming Trend Continues

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight skies stay clear with lows near 50. Winds will remain light and westerly. We could see some patchy fog, particularly near the bay and northward.

Any fog that forms won’t last long! We’ll have more sunshine tomorrow with highs near 80! Winds will be southwest around 5-10 mph.

Thursday will bring us more clouds with a slight chance for some showers north of the Saginaw Bay. Because of the extra cloud cover, we’ll have highs only in the upper 70s. Friday brings more sun with highs near 80 once more.

By Saturday, we’ll be tracking some showers and storms along a cold front moving through during the afternoon.

