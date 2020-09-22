Woman dies days after police say a man drove into her intentionally

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 40-year-old woman died days after police say a man intentionally drove off the road and hit her in the yard of a Flint residence.

Several people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and reported seeing a 61-year-old man drive a burgundy vehicle off Euston Street into a yard near Freeman Avenue and hit the woman, according to the Flint Police Department.

Police say the man then stopped the vehicle, loaded the unconscious woman into the front passenger seat and drove her to McLaren Flint Hospital. She was listed in critical condition after the incident and died of her injuries on Saturday.

The 61-year-old suspect, who was not identified, left the hospital before police arrived. Flint police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect should call police at 810-285-3649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

