Bay City Public Schools votes to bring students back to the classroom in mid-October

K-8 will start coming back into the classroom on October 12th. High School will follow on October 19th.
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/22/2020) - It’s a decision many Mid-Michigan school districts are facing: to return to the classroom or not.

If so, when and how?

On Tuesday night, Bay City Public Schools heard passionate pleas from both sides as they debate bringing students back into the building early.

Around 11:30 on Tuesday night, following nearly five hours of discussion, the board voted unanimously on a hybrid plan. It is a compromise that falls in the middle of the two dates previously considered, October 5 and October 26.

The board originally agreed on October 26th as a possibility, but then it was as early as October 5th. Some parents and teachers wanted to stick to the original plan, but other parents say that’s just too long of a wait.

“The biggest challenge is being a teacher because really, they’re not getting their at-school learning, so it’s really tough because the more they’re at school, the easier it is to teach them I believe. They’re not really getting what they need to learn on the computers, so it’s just been real tough," Josh Velasquez said.

Velasquez is a parent with three children in Bay City Public Schools. The district sent out a survey to parents like him asking about three return-to-school plans: a full return to in-person learning, a model with K-5 & students with special needs returning first, and a hybrid model on an A/B schedule.

For his 6th grade son, Lorenzo, he’s just ready to get back to the classroom.

“It’s just easier to focus for me. Everybody is doing the same thing as you. Nobody is playing their game or anything. You’re just working and doing the work, and you can just ask your questions like you need to," he said.

The survey was sent to teachers as well, many also supporting returning to the classroom, but also sharing their concerns about safety.

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to go in and set up my classroom. We need time. We need October 26th to be the date that we agreed on. We need that date, not October 5th. That’s two weeks away. It’s not enough time," Bay City Public Schools teacher Amanda Walker said during Tuesday’s meeting on Zoom.

Dr. Bigelow did not provide a recommendation of his own. One point he made clear is that social distancing won’t be possible with every student returning at the same time.

