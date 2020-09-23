Body recovered after boy swept from northern Michigan pier

FRANKFORT, Mich. - Divers have recovered the body of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 12-year-old Lane Frame was found next to the Frankfort Pier in about 10 feet of water around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A large wave washed the boy off the pier as he walked on it with his grandmother and two younger siblings Monday afternoon. Sheriff Ted Schendel tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle the grandmother was able to pull the youngest child from the water, and the middle sibling managed to climb out.

