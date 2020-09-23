Advertisement

Controversy after a Midland area church removes a statue of Jesus

Family says church leaders were concerned people were worshipping the statue
Statue of Jesus
Statue of Jesus(Rick Allen)
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The removal of a stainless steel statue of Jesus has many in a Midland church community asking, why?

The 12-foot piece of artwork that stood in front of Messiah Lutheran Church for about 20-years was taken down this weekend.

Why the church leaders decided to take it down is still a bit of a mystery.

“That was shocking and I’m just glad my father is not having to experience it because he would have been heartbroken, honestly,” says Rick Allen.

The late Ernest Allen was at the unveiling of the stainless steel Jesus that Allen had created, because he wanted to give back to the church. It then stood in this spot at Messiah Lutheran Church on Poseyville Road for about twenty years, but it was removed this weekend.

Ernest’s son Rick and his family have been hearing from upset parishioners, including one woman who didn’t go to church.

“She was an atheist and it was really that statue that made the difference to bring her to Christ, and there are a lot of those stories," Allen says.

Allen says the family got this explanation from church leaders on why it was taken down.

“They felt people were worshipping the statue, which I know I wouldn’t worship anything but God and I think that is the case with everyone,” he says.

Pastor Ed Doerner says the statue was removed because the church wanted to give it back to the family.

“We just want to apologize if we gave any offense to the community regarding the statue, it was never our intention, we love this community deeply and we are so grateful to the family, they really blessed the church, blessed the community with a wonderful piece of art, and with gratitude in our hearts, we have given it back to the the family,” Doerner says.

He says while the statue is gone, the church continues to help the community in a variety of ways.

“The mission of Messiah has never changed, its all about Jesus,” the pastor says.

Allen says his family already has had inquiries from other entities that would like the statue.

“God may have a bigger plan, he may have a place, maybe it doesn’t belong there anymore, there is something bigger and better,” says Allen

Rick Allen’s family is expected to get the statue back tomorrow.

