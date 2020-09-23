Advertisement

Lapeer Community Schools launching telehealth program with McLaren

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer Community Schools is partnering with McLaren Healthcare to bring new fast and free health care options to their students.

Most parents have received a phone call not long into the school day saying their child is not feeling well. Between juggling work, other kids and other responsibilities, it can be tough to schedule a doctor appointment.

“Maybe you’re an hour away, so this gives us the opportunity to keep kids in school and if not begin the process of getting them proper care,” said Lapeer Community Schools Superintendent Matt Wandrie.

The partnership between Lapeer Community Schools and McLaren Lapeer Region will give students access to telehealth doctor visits 24/7 for free regardless of whether they have access to health insurance.

“We received a grant from the McLaren Health Foundation and we just draw against that account until it reaches 0 and then we reapply for the grant in subsequent years,” Wandrie said.

The process is simple, but it’s only offered to students in grades 6 to 12 right now.

“Go to the main office and say, I want to see a doctor. They’re ushered into a private room, they are sat in front of a large screen monitor where the physician appears on screen and then they have a dialog like you normally would at the doctors office and they figure out your symptoms,” Wandrie said.

Parents only need to fill out a small form for their children to take part in the program, which will be implemented when students return for face to face instruction.

