Lapeer schools returning to in-person classes with trial runs next week

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer Community Schools students will be going back to class next week -- just not all together.

The district’s return to school task force has decided to use a hybrid plan to bring back to their schools students in two groups next week and evaluate the progress before a scheduled return of all students on Oct. 5.

Students with last names beginning with letters A through L will report to school on Sept. 30 while all other students will continue learning online.

The following day on Oct. 1, students will swap. Students with last names beginning with letters M through Z will report to school while all other students will go back to online learning.

That Friday, all students will return to working from home while staff discusses how the two hybrid days went and ways to improve.

The following Monday -- on Oct. 5 -- will be the first in-person classes for all K-12 students in the district.

