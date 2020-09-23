Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus increase tops 700 with 12 more deaths

(MGN image)
(MGN image)(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases bounced back above 700 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 705 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 118,615.

Twelve more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Sunday and Monday for a total of 6,692.

Coronavirus testing bounced back above 32,000 on Tuesday after sinking to a two-week low on Monday. However, the percentage of positive tests dropped back to 2.89% after two days above the 3% threshold.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased slightly on Wednesday to 542. Of those, 58 patients remained on ventilators and 132 were in intensive care on Wednesday, which are close to Tuesday’s figures.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 3,605 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,697 cases, 135 deaths and 1,689 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and 31 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.
  • Bay, 890 cases, 48 deaths and 708 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Clare, 103 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.
  • Gladwin, 82 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.
  • Gratiot, 227 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 186 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 174 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Isabella, 611 cases, 13 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and two recoveries.
  • Lapeer, 502 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Midland, 485 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Ogemaw, 49 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 76 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and two recoveries.
  • Sanilac, 140 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 471 cases, 30 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 15 recoveries.
  • Tuscola, 433 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Coronavirus

Mid-Michigan counties downgraded to middle risk level for coronvirus spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state unveiled a revamped MI Safe Start color-coded risk level map late Tuesday with a new set of rankings based on letters.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Health

A heart monitor smaller than a stamp

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Doctors can manually take your pulse and use other technology to measure the rhythm of your heart. Now a cutting-edge monitor that’s smaller and thinner than a postage stamp is about to give doctors another option for monitoring your heart health.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

Home

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools to begin in-person learning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The district is working on a plan to bring about 500 of the district’s 1500 students back to school early next month.