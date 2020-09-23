Michigan coronavirus increase tops 700 with 12 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases bounced back above 700 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 705 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 118,615.

Twelve more deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Sunday and Monday for a total of 6,692.

Coronavirus testing bounced back above 32,000 on Tuesday after sinking to a two-week low on Monday. However, the percentage of positive tests dropped back to 2.89% after two days above the 3% threshold.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased slightly on Wednesday to 542. Of those, 58 patients remained on ventilators and 132 were in intensive care on Wednesday, which are close to Tuesday’s figures.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,605 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Saginaw, 2,697 cases, 135 deaths and 1,689 patients recovered, which is an increase of five cases and 31 recoveries.

Arenac, 63 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.

Bay, 890 cases, 48 deaths and 708 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases.

Clare, 103 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.

Gladwin, 82 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.

Gratiot, 227 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 186 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 174 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 611 cases, 13 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and two recoveries.

Lapeer, 502 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 485 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Ogemaw, 49 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 23 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 76 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and two recoveries.

Sanilac, 140 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 471 cases, 30 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 15 recoveries.

Tuscola, 433 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

