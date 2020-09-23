Advertisement

Michigan House votes to shield employers from coronavirus lawsuits

By Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A divided Michigan House has voted to shield health providers and businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits filed by patients, employees or customers.

The House advanced bills that majority Republicans say would give businesses more comfort to reopen and block frivolous complaints. Opponents counter that the measures would make it too tough for negligence victims to sue.

Many Democrats voted against the legislation, which was sent to the GOP-led Senate.

It would protect employers from liability if a worker is exposed to he coronavirus during Michigan’s emergency despite the employer having substantially complied with health rules. Immunity wouldn’t apply if an employer willfully disregarded regulations.

