Michigan lawmakers move to pass $62 billion state budget

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are moving to pass a $62 billion spending plan about a week before the deadline to enact the next state budget.

Bills were made public Wednesday and are expected to win final legislative approval later in the day before going to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The budget process has been delayed due to uncertainty over tax revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators are skipping the usual process of holding committee hearings and passing competing House and Senate plans.

Thanks to a federal bailout, spending will generally stay flat in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. Cuts are planned, too.

