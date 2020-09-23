Michigan State Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed road worker

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 in Macomb County that left a road worker dead on Monday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. A 26-year-old from Chesterfield wearing a reflective safety vest was standing near an orange road maintenance vehicle when he was hit by a passing motorist and killed, police say.

The at-fault driver fled the scene after the crash. Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle involved in the crash, but the driver remained on the loose Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 313-237-2450.

