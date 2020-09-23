Advertisement

Mid-Michigan counties downgraded to middle risk level for coronvirus spread

Michigan released a new MI Safe Start coronavirus risk map based on a revised ranking system.
Michigan released a new MI Safe Start coronavirus risk map based on a revised ranking system.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All Mid-Michigan counties have been downgraded to a medium risk level for coronavirus spread after more than a month in the high risk category.

The state unveiled a revamped MI Safe Start color-coded risk level map late Tuesday with a new set of rankings based on letters. The Detroit and Saginaw regions, which encompass most of Mid-Michigan, have been placed at Level C -- the third highest.

Both regions had been under the High risk level on the previous rankings, which was the second highest, beginning in mid-August.

No regions are at the lowest ranking of Level A while the northern Lower Peninsula is ranked at Level B -- the second lowest. Lansing is ranked at the highest risk at Level E while West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are at Level D.

The rankings are based on the daily number of newly confirmed cases per million people and the percentage of diagnostic coronavirus tests that come back positive each day.

The map rankings are separate from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start economic engagement phases, which have not changed. The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula remain at Phase 5 while the rest of the Lower Peninsula remains at Phase 4.

State health officials noted that the rate of new cases per million people confirmed every day and the percentage of coronavirus tests that came back positive both declined from mid-August to mid-September. Michigan’s coronavirus death rate was below one per 1 million people and has fallen for three weeks.

The Lansing region is seeing the fastest spread of coronavirus statewide with more than 100 new cases per million people every day, mostly from an outbreak tied to Michigan State University. Ingham County alone is seeing 175 newly confirmed coronavirus cases per million people every day.

Iosco County has the highest rate of coronavirus spread in Mid-Michigan with nearly 100 new cases per million people daily. Gratiot County is the next highest at 66 newly confirmed cases per million people every day, followed by Genesee and Midland counties with around 50 new cases per million people confirmed every day.

The statewide average for coronavirus spread is 53 new cases per million people every day with 3.1% of diagnostic tests coming back positive.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Health

A heart monitor smaller than a stamp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Doctors can manually take your pulse and use other technology to measure the rhythm of your heart. Now a cutting-edge monitor that’s smaller and thinner than a postage stamp is about to give doctors another option for monitoring your heart health.

Latest News

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

CDC releases Halloween guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The CDC stated that trick-or-treating door-to-door and handing children candy is a high risk activity, but leaving an indvidual bag for kids to grab is only a moderate risk.

National Politics

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats and Republicans in a bitterly divided U.S. House have voted to take a government shutdown off the table this fall, giving a big, bipartisan vote to a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday night.

Home

Essexville-Hampton Public Schools to begin in-person learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The district is working on a plan to bring about 500 of the district’s 1500 students back to school early next month.

Coronavirus

Swartz Creek JV football team suspends season after coronavirus exposure

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
In a letter to parents, the athletic director says the team was exposed to the illness and there are confirmed positive cases.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases slide back from weekend increase

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 504 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 117,910.