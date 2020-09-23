Advertisement

Mid-Michigan family feels close bond with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg’s legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/23/2020) - Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at 87. Throughout her 27 years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg issued hundreds of opinions, shaping our country in the process.

That impact is felt around the United States, including here in Mid-Michigan.

For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg’s legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.

“I knew she was sick, but in my head it was like she’s just gonna keep pulling through, because she had been,” Kara Robinson explained.

Robinson experienced the shock many in our country did Friday night when news broke of Ginsburg’s death after a long battle with cancer.

“It was a little scary, I guess and sad,” Robinson said. “And, it led to a lot of conversations in the house after that.”

Ginsburg is commonly referred to by her initials RBG; but in the Robinson household, they call her ‘Ruth.’ The Justice felt like a friend to Robinson and her daughter.

She first introduced her now 5-year-old to Ginsburg a few years ago, when they received a book about her for Christmas.

Robinson read passages from it to her daughter at bedtime nearly every night.

“And it was just a way to show her that females can be strong and they can be smart and they can be quiet and still have all the things about her that made her so, to me like, elegant strong and witty,” she explained.

Robinson said her daughter became obsessed with Ruth, prompting her Mom to make her granddaughter a Ginsburg doll she carried with her often.

“She means a lot,” Robinson said. “Because she’s kind of the epitome of what I would want for my daughter, not to be super successful or anything like that, but just that mindset of I want it, so I’m going to do it.”

Courage she’s grateful Ginsburg had and is hopeful the next nominee will too, especially in the fight for women’s rights.

To stay informed and involved, Robinson joined the nationwide Facebook group “You are now RBG.” She’s also invited friend’s to join this call to action. Daily, the group provides ways you can have a voice in the selection of Ginsburg’s replacement.

“For her to even be able to pass anything, get anything changed, is remarkable,” Robinson said. “And then at the same time, it’s ridiculous to think that that’s remarkable, but that’s what it was.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Lapeer mother surprised to find late daughter’s pottery art

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Made in 2010, the bowl was donated by someone in the Lapeer community and has now found its way home.

Home

Volunteers build sheds for flood victims

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
10 sheds will be built this week.

Community

Custodians needed ahead of Grand Blanc’s return to classrooms

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The district needs at least 5 to 10 more custodians to help keep students and their teachers healthy and safe this school year.

Crime

Mom asks for help finding ex-fiancé wanted in killing of young Flint couple

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
48-year-old Michael Mayfield is a person of interest in the double homicide of his ex-fiancée’s daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend. He remains on the run from police.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Midland’s Law Enforcement Torch Run goes virtual because of pandemic

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Midland’s annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics of Michigan has gone virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family

St. Luke NEW life to host mom’s baby shower

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
St Luke’s New Life Center is hosting a mom's baby shower to help those in need pick up a diaper bag packed with diapers, baby gear and new and gently used clothing. Pregnant moms and moms with babies under six months years old are invited to call 810-239-8710 to register.

Community

United Way and AmeriCorps team up for Flint community clean-up day

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
About 50 United Way and AmeriCorps volunteers teamed up to bring that feeling into the Flint community by fixing up Kearsley Park and the Flint River Trail.

Good Kids

Flint student in the running for a $250,000 college scholarship

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
Lydia Taylor is a senior at Mott Middle College High School and now she has a chance to win a $250,000 scholarship with the help of a video.

Community

Genesee Intermediate School District takes part in Day of Caring

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
For the third year, the district gave back by dedicating a day to bringing positivity into the community.

Community

United Way and AmeriCorps team up for Flint community clean-up

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT