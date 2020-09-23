Mid-Michigan family feels close bond with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/23/2020) - Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at 87. Throughout her 27 years on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg issued hundreds of opinions, shaping our country in the process.

That impact is felt around the United States, including here in Mid-Michigan.

For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg’s legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.

“I knew she was sick, but in my head it was like she’s just gonna keep pulling through, because she had been,” Kara Robinson explained.

Robinson experienced the shock many in our country did Friday night when news broke of Ginsburg’s death after a long battle with cancer.

“It was a little scary, I guess and sad,” Robinson said. “And, it led to a lot of conversations in the house after that.”

Ginsburg is commonly referred to by her initials RBG; but in the Robinson household, they call her ‘Ruth.’ The Justice felt like a friend to Robinson and her daughter.

She first introduced her now 5-year-old to Ginsburg a few years ago, when they received a book about her for Christmas.

Robinson read passages from it to her daughter at bedtime nearly every night.

“And it was just a way to show her that females can be strong and they can be smart and they can be quiet and still have all the things about her that made her so, to me like, elegant strong and witty,” she explained.

Robinson said her daughter became obsessed with Ruth, prompting her Mom to make her granddaughter a Ginsburg doll she carried with her often.

“She means a lot,” Robinson said. “Because she’s kind of the epitome of what I would want for my daughter, not to be super successful or anything like that, but just that mindset of I want it, so I’m going to do it.”

Courage she’s grateful Ginsburg had and is hopeful the next nominee will too, especially in the fight for women’s rights.

To stay informed and involved, Robinson joined the nationwide Facebook group “You are now RBG.” She’s also invited friend’s to join this call to action. Daily, the group provides ways you can have a voice in the selection of Ginsburg’s replacement.

“For her to even be able to pass anything, get anything changed, is remarkable,” Robinson said. “And then at the same time, it’s ridiculous to think that that’s remarkable, but that’s what it was.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.