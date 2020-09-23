Advertisement

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in New York.(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements, organizers said Wednesday as they gear up for a celebration that will have to be scaled down and socially distant in response to the coronavirus.

Details are still coming together, but the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown Properties and Countdown Entertainment said in a news release that the annual event will have an extremely limited group of in-person honorees.

A virtual experience will be created to allow people to take part in the countdown to 2021 from wherever they are, organizers said.

“More than ever in these divided and fear-filled times, the world desperately needs to come together symbolically and virtually to celebrate the people and things we love and to look forward with a sense of renewal and new beginnings,” said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance.

The event will honor essential workers and others who have made a difference in 2020, they said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan family feels close bond with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 minutes ago
For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg's legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.

National

Sen. James Risch reacts to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: White House briefing by President Trump

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

National

Trump on Breonna Taylor: "After I hear what the decision was, I'll have a comment on it."

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says he doesn't know enough about the grand jury for the Breonna Taylor case to comment

Crime

Genesee County prosecutor fighting against potential loss of 7 employees

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has one week to finalize and pass the budget.

Latest News

News

Some parents concerned as Bay City Public Schools returns to the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Last night, the board of education voted unanimously on a hybrid plan. K-8 will start coming back into the classroom on October 12th. High School will follow on October 19th. We spoke to one parent who has some concerns about the early return.

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

Back To School

Lapeer schools returning to in-person classes with trial runs next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The district’s return to school task force has decided to use a hybrid plan to bring back to their schools students in two groups next week.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Education

Lapeer Community Schools launching telehealth program with McLaren

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
The partnership between Lapeer Community Schools and McLaren Lapeer Region will give students access to telehealth doctor visits 24/7 for free regardless of whether they have access to health insurance.