Advertisement

Saginaw receives $400,000 grant to enhance coronavirus safety measures for November election

The grant comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -As people get ready to cast their ballots in the November election, the city of Saginaw is looking to reassure voters that when they show up to the polls, they will do so with extra safety measures in place, thanks to a new $400,000 grant awarded to the city,

“We are very excited at the city for the grant,” said Saginaw City Clerk, Janet Santos.

The grant comes from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life through its COVID-19 Response Grants Program.

Saginaw City Clerk Janet Santos said the money will used in a number of ways in response to the pandemic.

“We are obtaining new voting booths out in the precincts that offer the safety and compliance and social distancing standards,” Santos said “This money will add additional drop boxes, the ballot drop boxes within the city and not just at city hall.”

“We are able to offer hazard pay consideration. So we want to make sure they are safe and we have enough workers, that we are paying additional amounts on top of our regular fee that we pay our election workers,” she said.

Money from the grant will also be used to extend hours at the city clerk’s office.

“We will remain open until 7pm. And that will begin on Wednesday October 14th for the 3 weeks up to the election,” Santos said.

Santos said they also recognize that even with all these extra safety measures in place-- many people may still not feel comfortable voting in person-- that’s why some of the grant money will go towards absentee ballot processing.

“What that will enable us to do is to buy additional equipment the absentee counting board to count the absentee ballots in a timely manner,” Santos said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus increase tops 700 with 12 more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 705 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 118,615.

Coronavirus

Mid-Michigan counties downgraded to middle risk level for coronvirus spread

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state unveiled a revamped MI Safe Start color-coded risk level map late Tuesday with a new set of rankings based on letters.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci issues warning about coronavirus as flu season approaches

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Officials warn of a fall coronavirus surge.

Health

A heart monitor smaller than a stamp

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Doctors can manually take your pulse and use other technology to measure the rhythm of your heart. Now a cutting-edge monitor that’s smaller and thinner than a postage stamp is about to give doctors another option for monitoring your heart health.

Coronavirus

South by Southwest announces online 2021 festival

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Officials say they’ve joined forces with the city of Austin to still plan for physical events, in case they can be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.