See topics for first presidential debate between Trump and Biden

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - The list of topics has been revealed for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden next week.

Each topic will be addressed for 15 minutes and not necessarily in this order:

Each candidate’s records.

The Supreme Court.

COVID-19.

The Economy.

Race and violence in U.S. cities.

The integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump and Biden will face off on the issues at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio on Sept. 29. Chris Wallace, a host on Fox News, will serve as the moderator.

Two other presidential debates are planned for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

All debates begin at 9 p.m. and will be carried on most major television networks, including ABC12.

