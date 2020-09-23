Advertisement

See topics for first presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Biden, Trump
Biden, Trump
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - The list of topics has been revealed for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden next week.

Each topic will be addressed for 15 minutes and not necessarily in this order:

  • Each candidate’s records.
  • The Supreme Court.
  • COVID-19.
  • The Economy.
  • Race and violence in U.S. cities.
  • The integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump and Biden will face off on the issues at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio on Sept. 29. Chris Wallace, a host on Fox News, will serve as the moderator.

Two other presidential debates are planned for Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

All debates begin at 9 p.m. and will be carried on most major television networks, including ABC12.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Vice President nominee Kamala Harris meets Flint business owners, officials

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Kamala Harris landed at Bishop International Airport around 11 a.m. for her first visit to Michigan since Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate.

Kamala Harris in Flint

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Kamala Harris visited downtown Flint on Sept. 22, 2020.

Politics

Michigan Senate candidates take different views on Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James have staked out differing stances on the fight over President Donald Trump’s pending Supreme Court pick.

Politics

Details released for Kamala Harris visit to Flint and Detroit

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Democrat vice presidential nominee is planning three events in Flint and Detroit on Tuesday.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris to campaign in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Tuesday with one stop in Mid-Michigan, the Biden campaign announced.

National Politics

President Trump highlights 2 different visions of America during Saginaw County rally

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
No official estimates were released Thursday night, but thousands of supporters packed inside and just outside the AvFlight Saginaw hangar at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County.

National Politics

Crowd gathering for Trump rally in Saginaw County this evening

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Crowds were gathering hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to campaign in Mid-Michigan on Thursday evening.

State

Michigan House allows vets to discuss CBD and THC treatments for pets

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The bill approved in the Michigan House on Thursday only allows veterinarians to discuss CBD and THC treatments with pet owners.

Politics

Michigan sets record for absentee ballot requests 8 weeks before Election Day

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
With eight weeks before Election Day, a record number of Michigan voters already have requested absentee ballots.

Home

MBS International Airport, Trump supporters await President’s arrival to Mid Michigan

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The rally is expected to draw more than 5-thousand Thursday.