Vacant Lowe’s store in Flint Township may see new life

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Plans are in the works to bring new life to one of two vacant Lowe’s stores in the Flint area.

The Flint Township Zoning Board of Appeals is expected to hear about a proposal from Northgate for the store on Corunna Road at TA Mansour Boulevard on Thursday evening. The meeting agenda indicates Northgate plans to conduct warehousing, processing and packaging in the building.

It’s not clear how many jobs will be created with the project. A use variance is required for the project because the former Lowe’s store is zoned for commercial use.

Northgate is based east of the Lowe’s on Corunna Road near the I-75 interchange with another location on Dort Highway. The company offers supply chain and packaging services.

The former Lowe’s on Court Street next to the Courtland Center Mall in Burton remains vacant and no plans have been announced for the property. Lowe’s announced both stores were closing in November 2018, along with about 20 other “underperforming” locations around the United States.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.