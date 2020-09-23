Advertisement

Warm & sunny

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What a beautiful day today! High pressure will help to keep our skies mainly clear today –those further south may catch the northernmost fringe of thin clouds from the remnants of Beta to the south. Lots of sun aids in warming us up to around 80 degrees this afternoon with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll keep some clouds around with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will go down to about 5mph out of the SW.

Tomorrow closer to the I-69 corridor you can look forward to more sun, near the bay and northward you’ll see more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower as a cold front drops in from the north. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 70s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.

We’ll have scattered shower chances overnight into early Friday before skies clear out. Afternoon temps in Friday and Saturday will be near 80.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT September 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WJRT September 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Warming Trend Continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Warming Up

Weather

Warming Trend Continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
Warming Trend Continues

Forecast

Afternoon sunshine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
After starting with some clouds and a few sprinkles, we'll have more afternoon sun.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT September 22nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
WJRT September 22nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Warming Up As We Head Into Fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Warming Up!

Weather

Temperatures Warm As We Head Into Fall

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
Temperatures Warm As We Head Into Fall

Forecast

Hazy sunshine today

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hazy sunshine today with seasonal temps.

Forecast

WJRT September 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
WJRT September 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Dry, warmer and generally sunny weather will be our main weather features as we officially end summer and welcome autumn on Tuesday.