Warm & sunny

What a beautiful day today! High pressure will help to keep our skies mainly clear today –those further south may catch the northernmost fringe of thin clouds from the remnants of Beta to the south. Lots of sun aids in warming us up to around 80 degrees this afternoon with a W wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll keep some clouds around with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will go down to about 5mph out of the SW.

Tomorrow closer to the I-69 corridor you can look forward to more sun, near the bay and northward you’ll see more clouds and the chance for a spotty shower as a cold front drops in from the north. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 70s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.

We’ll have scattered shower chances overnight into early Friday before skies clear out. Afternoon temps in Friday and Saturday will be near 80.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.