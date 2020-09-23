Warm Weather Sticks Around!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Temperatures are feeling summer-like again across Mid-Michigan! That warmth holds into the overnight as lows only fall down into the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Summer-like weather will last not only Thursday, but into the weekend. Expect highs on Thursday to top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will be a few more clouds into the afternoon, and a small rain chance to the north, but overall it will still be a nice day for most of us. Friday will bring us more sunshine with temperatures right at the 80 degree mark once more. Winds will increase out of the southwest to 10-15 mph through the afternoon. There could still be some smoke up in the atmosphere through Friday as well.

For the weekend expect highs on Saturday to still warm up into the lower 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph helping to drive those numbers up. However, we will have a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a dry day and still warm. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The bottom drops out starting Monday with 60s for highs, breezy winds, and scattered showers.

