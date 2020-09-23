Advertisement

Wild brown bear kills Caesar the alpaca at Alaska Zoo

Caesar lived at the zoo 15 years
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.
A wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence over the weekend and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.(Source: Alaska Zoo)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Caesar the alpaca was one of the beloved residents at Alaska Zoo.

The 16-year-old was a favorite of visitors during the 15 years he made his home there.

Over the weekend, a wild brown bear broke through the zoo’s perimeter fence and then into Caesar’s enclosure and killed him.

The bear was killed by wildlife officials after the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca,” said zoo Director Patrick Lampi. “We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation.”

Caesar’s companion Fuzzy Charlie Kozak, an alpaca-llama mix, managed to escape the bear and was later found on the zoo grounds.

The zoo’s fence has been repaired and reinforced.

KTUU has more on this story

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan family feels close bond with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 minutes ago
For one Grand Blanc Township Mom, Ginsburg's legacy created a special bond between her and her daughter.

National

Sen. James Risch reacts to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National Politics

LIVE: White House briefing by President Trump

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
President Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to the everyday Cubans.

National

Trump on Breonna Taylor: "After I hear what the decision was, I'll have a comment on it."

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says he doesn't know enough about the grand jury for the Breonna Taylor case to comment

Crime

Genesee County prosecutor fighting against potential loss of 7 employees

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners has one week to finalize and pass the budget.

Latest News

News

Some parents concerned as Bay City Public Schools returns to the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Last night, the board of education voted unanimously on a hybrid plan. K-8 will start coming back into the classroom on October 12th. High School will follow on October 19th. We spoke to one parent who has some concerns about the early return.

National

Police officers not charged for killing Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, were preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting.

Back To School

Lapeer schools returning to in-person classes with trial runs next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The district’s return to school task force has decided to use a hybrid plan to bring back to their schools students in two groups next week.

National Politics

Live: White House briefing by President Donald Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump holds a press conference from the White House Brady Briefing Room.

Education

Lapeer Community Schools launching telehealth program with McLaren

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
The partnership between Lapeer Community Schools and McLaren Lapeer Region will give students access to telehealth doctor visits 24/7 for free regardless of whether they have access to health insurance.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.