2 shot on Pulaski Avenue in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering after being shot in the 500 block of Pulaski Avenue in Flint on Wednesday.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition Thursday, according to the Flint Police Department.

The other victim suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Hurley in a private vehicle and listed in critical condition Thursday.

Investigators have not released any suspect information from the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-701-0364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.