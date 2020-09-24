3 free coronavirus testing sites open in Great Lakes Bay Region

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Three more free coronavirus testing sites recently opened in the Saginaw area.

New Beginning Enrichment Center at 2609 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw will be open for testing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The site is in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Walk-in patients will be accepted, but appointments are strongly encouraged by calling Michigan’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-535-6136 and selecting option 1. Results can be obtained by phone, email or by logging into the results portal

“Helping Saginaw residents easily access a COVID testing site is critical to safely fully reopening and we’re proud to be a part of such an important mission,” said Pastor Roy Baldwin.

Rite Aid is opening two other free drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in its stores at 6155 Dixie Highway in Bridgeport and 500 Lafayette Ave. in Bay City. Both will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends beginning Friday.

The site at New Beginning Enrichment Center will be offering a less invasive saliva test while the Rite Aid tests involve a nasal swab, which patients perform themselves with guidance from a staff member.

See Michigan’s coronavirus website for information on all testing locations statewide.

